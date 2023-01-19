Menu

Canada

City of Toronto to drop dog adoption fee to $25 until Jan. 31

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 19, 2023 7:06 pm
The city of Toronto said it will be temporarily reducing the fee to adopt a dog to $25.
The city of Toronto said it will be temporarily reducing the fee to adopt a dog to $25. City of Toronto / Twitter

The City of Toronto said it will be reducing fees to adopt dogs temporarily.

In a tweet, the city said from Thursday, Jan. 19 to Tuesday, Jan. 31, Toronto Animal Services will drop its adoption fees for dogs to $25.

“Many of the dogs available for adoption have been at the shelter for a very long time and have been so often overlooked,” the tweet read.

The city said it is hoping to get “some of these fantastic pups out of the shelter and onto your sofas and find them the forever homes they deserve.”

According to the city’s website, the regular adoption fee for a female dog is $215, while the fee for a male dog is $185.

More information can be found on the city’s website.

