‘There is so much poop’: Some Torontonians noticing increase in dog waste at local parks

Have you been watching your step around the city more than usual? Noticed more dog poop left behind at your local park?

The City of Toronto receives hundreds of complaints each year about that and staff are continuing to remind dog owners that it is their responsibility to pick up after their pets.

Pet parents at Earl Bales Park told Global News there is no shortage of doggy doo doo.

From the dog park to the trails, David Silverstone says he’s spotted dog waste all over the city.

“People, they’ll put their poop in the bags and then leave their bags behind as they go into the woods, so that really drives me crazy,” he said.

“It’s not the biggest chore to clean up after your dog and it really ruins things for everybody else.”

Silverstone isn’t the only one voicing complaints. Numerous users on social media appear to be seeing red after seeing brown at their local parks.

Karim Kanji wrote: “It’s effing gross the amount of dog s–t that’s on my morning walk through Terraview Park and Willowfield Park. Hey dog owners you’re also responsible for picking up after your dog! #morningrant”

Meanwhile, Dan Levy said: “It’s all over the city I think. Same situation in North York neighborhoods I live/walk in of Clanton Park, Armour Heights, & Bathurst Manor We need to do a better job as a society encouraging people to pick up their dog’s poop.”

It’s all over the city I think. Same situation in North York neighborhoods I live/walk in of Clanton Park, Armour Heights, & Bathurst Manor

Others snapped pictures for proof of their experience.

Over the last three years, the city has received more than 1,200 complaints about dog poop.

York-Centre Coun. James Pasternak says “pet ownership increased by 900,000 across the country” during the pandemic.

“Fifty-six per cent of households own either a dog or a cat, so it’s growing exponentially, and the city is having trouble keeping up,” Pasternak said.

City spokesperson Eric Holmes tells Global News, “As a dog owner it is your responsibility to clean up after your dog and make sure you use the green bins.”

Holmes says to address the issue, the city places a larger focus on educating pet owners rather than the enforcement approach.

Residents who live in Toronto can call 311 to make a complaint, which will then be investigated by a bylaw officer.