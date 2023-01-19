Menu

Edmonton ring road crash led to driver leaving car, being hit by truck: police

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted January 19, 2023 5:59 pm
Police vehicles are seen on Anthony Henday Drive near 170 Street on Jan. 19, 2023 in Edmonton. View image in full screen
Police vehicles are seen on Anthony Henday Drive near 170 Street on Jan. 19, 2023 in Edmonton. Global 1 News Helicopter

A man has been hospitalized following a sequence of events that police said unfolded after an early morning crash caused significant traffic delays on Edmonton’s ring road early Thursday morning.

In a news release issued Thursday afternoon, police said officers were called about two collisions that were reported on Anthony Henday Drive between St. Albert Trail and the 170 Street overpass at 4:24 a.m.

A damaged vehicle on a flatbed truck is seen on Edmonton’s Anthony Henday Drive near 170 Street on Jan. 19, 2023. View image in full screen
A damaged vehicle on a flatbed truck is seen on Edmonton’s Anthony Henday Drive near 170 Street on Jan. 19, 2023. Wes Rosa/Global News

Police said they were told by a witness that a car was seen heading west in the eastbound lanes of Anthony Henday Drive when it hit a pickup truck.

Police said the man driving the car then reportedly left his vehicle and ran into oncoming traffic. They said he was then struck by a different pickup truck in the westbound lanes.

A damaged vehicle on a flatbed truck is seen on Edmonton’s Anthony Henday Drive near 170 Street on Jan. 19, 2023. View image in full screen
A damaged vehicle on a flatbed truck is seen on Edmonton’s Anthony Henday Drive near 170 Street on Jan. 19, 2023. Wes Rosa/Global News

According to police, the 20-year-old man that was hit sustained life-threatening injuries. The drivers of the two pickup trucks involved were not injured.

READ MORE: Driver seriously injured in collision on Edmonton’s Anthony Henday Drive

Police said that while an investigation looking into what happened is ongoing, “speed is believed to a factor in the first collision.”

Anyone with photos, videos or information regarding the incidents is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/250.

