Edmonton ring road crash led to driver leaving car, being hit by truck: police

A man has been hospitalized following a sequence of events that police said unfolded after an early morning crash caused significant traffic delays on Edmonton’s ring road early Thursday morning.

In a news release issued Thursday afternoon, police said officers were called about two collisions that were reported on Anthony Henday Drive between St. Albert Trail and the 170 Street overpass at 4:24 a.m.

View image in full screen A damaged vehicle on a flatbed truck is seen on Edmonton’s Anthony Henday Drive near 170 Street on Jan. 19, 2023. Wes Rosa/Global News

Police said they were told by a witness that a car was seen heading west in the eastbound lanes of Anthony Henday Drive when it hit a pickup truck.

Police said the man driving the car then reportedly left his vehicle and ran into oncoming traffic. They said he was then struck by a different pickup truck in the westbound lanes.

View image in full screen A damaged vehicle on a flatbed truck is seen on Edmonton’s Anthony Henday Drive near 170 Street on Jan. 19, 2023. Wes Rosa/Global News

According to police, the 20-year-old man that was hit sustained life-threatening injuries. The drivers of the two pickup trucks involved were not injured.

Police said that while an investigation looking into what happened is ongoing, “speed is believed to a factor in the first collision.”

Anyone with photos, videos or information regarding the incidents is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/250.