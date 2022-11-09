Menu

Traffic

Driver seriously injured in collision on Edmonton’s Anthony Henday Drive

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted November 9, 2022 8:34 am
File: The side of an Edmonton Police Service vehicle in winter. View image in full screen
File: The side of an Edmonton Police Service vehicle in winter. Global News

A 33-year-old driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries Wednesday after an overnight collision on Anthony Henday Drive.

At around 1 a.m. Wednesday, police said a pick-up truck rear-ended a slow-moving tractor-trailer unit on the northwest leg of the Edmonton ring road.

The collision happened along the Henday near Campbell Road.

Read more: Fatal early morning collision on Anthony Henday Drive leaves 1 man dead

In a news release just before 5 a.m., police said the eastbound lanes of Anthony Henday Drive at Campbell Road were closed as a result of the collision. Traffic was being rerouted at the Campbell Road exit.

Police said the 33-year-old driver of the pick-up was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the semi was not injured, according to police.

