Crack cocaine, sawed-off shotgun and machete seized in Beauval, Sask. arrests

Drugs and weapons were seized as part of an investigation by Beauval, Sask., RCMP that started back in December.

Officers say they received a report on Dec. 23 about two men wearing masks and threatening people at a local bar on Dec. 14 with a machete and sawed-off shotgun.

Police say they identified the suspects as 27-year-old Hubert Cardinal and 40-year-old Edwin Corrigal, and believed the two were in Canoe Lake Cree Nation.

Efforts to find the men were unsuccessful at first, but on Friday RCMP found Corrigal in a residence on the First Nation.

Officers found a loaded sawed-off shotgun, machete, crack cocaine, marijuana and cash.

View image in full screen Drugs found inside a plastic egg. Beauval RCMP

Then on Sunday, police returned to the same residence and found Cardinal hiding under some blankets in a van that was on the property.

Cardinal was charged with attempting to take a weapon from a police officer, assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest and two counts of failure to comply with a release order.

Corrigal faces several weapons-related and drug-related charges.

Both men are scheduled to make their next court appearance on Feb. 7.