Calgary transit to hire 400 staff within the next month, more jobs to come

Calgarians can expect to see more buses and a better CTrain schedule for 2023 as Calgary Transit is about to fill the gaps made during the pandemic with a hiring spree.

Over the next four weeks, Calgary Transit said it is actively recruiting up to 400 transit operators. Later in the year, they will be recruiting 400 more people.

In an effort to return to pre-pandemic service hours on the public transit network, Calgary Transit says it is hiring for key roles that are vital to getting Calgarians where they need to go.

According to a news release, various people in trades will also be hired for the upkeep and maintenance of its fleet.

“As ridership and demand increase, Calgarians expect their transit service to keep up to meet their needs,” said Sharon Fleming, director of Calgary Transit.

“It’s important we have enough staff to make that happen.”

Calgary Transit said hiring more staff will help improve the city’s transit service levels for customers throughout the city along with reducing the strain on current employees.

For more information about these positions, the hiring process or to submit an application, visit calgarytransit.com/careers.