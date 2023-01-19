Menu

Canada

Canada’s military pulling back in Middle East as European, domestic needs rise

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 19, 2023 1:56 pm
Click to play video: 'Global economy, security being decided on ‘battlefields of Ukraine’: Freeland'
Global economy, security being decided on ‘battlefields of Ukraine’: Freeland
WATCH ABOVE: Global economy, security being decided on ‘battlefields of Ukraine’: Freeland

The Canadian Armed Forces is shrinking its footprint in the Middle East to free up troops for missions in Europe and elsewhere.

Read more: Canada to send Ukraine 200 more armoured vehicles as Anand makes surprise visit to Kyiv

Alec Baldwin to be charged with involuntary manslaughter in 'Rust' shooting

Vice-Admiral Bob Auchterlonie revealed the plan in an interview with The Canadian Press as the military struggles with both a personnel shortage and growing demands in other parts of the world.

Auchterlonie says Canada will maintain a presence in the Middle East, including with a logistical hub in Kuwait and military training missions in Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq.

But he says the number of personnel deployed to the area, already shrinking steadily since Iraq was liberated from the Daesh militant group in 2017, is poised to decline even further.

Click to play video: 'Putin: Russia’s ‘special military operation’ is an attempt to stop war'
Putin: Russia’s ‘special military operation’ is an attempt to stop war

Auchterlonie says the reduction is designed to help the military dedicate more troops to Europe, where the Canadian Army is facing a number of new demands due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Read more: Canadian Armed Forces says 2,400 permanent residents applied to join in November

U.S. seeing uptick in illegal border crossings from Canada

Those increased demands abroad as well as at home, where the military is often asked to help with disaster relief, coincide with a personnel shortage commanders have described as a crisis.

RussiaUkraineCanadian Armed Forcesrussia ukraine warCanadian Militarycanadian military recruiting problemscanadian military sizeCanadian Armed Forces UkraineCanadian military Middle EastCanadian military RussiaCanadian military Ukraine
© 2023 The Canadian Press

