Politics

More changes as Manitoba’s Progressive Conservative government faces election year

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 19, 2023 11:53 am
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson speaks to media after delivering her annual state of the province speech to the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce at the convention centre in Winnipeg, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. View image in full screen
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson speaks to media after delivering her annual state of the province speech to the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce at the convention centre in Winnipeg, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson has made more changes to her inner circle.

Stefanson has promoted Brad Salyn from policy director to chief of staff, filling a vacancy created earlier this month by the departure of Philip Houde.

Salyn becomes the third chief of staff since Stefanson became premier in 2021.

Stefanson has also named Kelly McRae, who worked as a policy director at Winnipeg city hall under former mayor Brian Bowman, as deputy chief of staff.

The premier is also planning a cabinet shuffle, which she has said will be done in the coming weeks.

That shuffle is aimed partly at replacing some ministers who have recently announced they will not be running in the provincial election scheduled for Oct. 3.

The Tory government is also preparing its annual spring budget, although public consultations on the spending plan have not yet started and are weeks behind the traditional schedule.

Manitoba cabinet to be shuffled after some ministers announce plans to retire
Manitoba politicsProvince of ManitobaBrian BowmanHeather Stefansonmanitoba electionBrad SalynKelly McRae
© 2023 The Canadian Press

