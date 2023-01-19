Menu

Canada

Hockey Hall of Fame exhibit coming to downtown Kitchener’s THEMUSEUM in February

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 19, 2023 11:23 am
The face of THEMUSEUM in downtown Kitchener. View image in full screen
The face of THEMUSEUM in downtown Kitchener. Google Maps

A little bit of hockey history is coming to downtown Kitchener next month as THEMUSEUM will be hosting exhibits from the Hockey Hall of Fame.

On Feb. 11 and 12, the attraction will have a number of artifacts, exhibits and games from the Hall, including the Presidents’ Trophy, which is awarded to the NHL team with the best regular season record, as well as the Prince of Wales Trophy, which is awarded to the Eastern Conference playoff champs.

The Calder Memorial Trophy, which is handed out to the NHL’s top rookie, will also be among the artifacts on display. The trophy was won by three former Kitchener Rangers in a four-year span: Steve Mason in 2009, Jeff Skinner in 2011 and Gabriel Landeskog in 2012.

There will also be several other themed exhibits on the site that feature the Rangers, the Original 6 NHL teams and Team Canada.

THEMUSEUM says there will also be a number of interactive games for people to test their skills.

“As we celebrate THEMUSEUM’s 20th anniversary this year, we are featuring themes from our past and this one connects to our 2012 exhibition ARENA | The Hockey Exhibition,” CEO David Marskell stated.

THEMUSEUM says tickets are now available to purchase and that it will offer hockey teams the opportunity to sell tickets as a fundraiser.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

