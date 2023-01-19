Businesses along Montreal’s Wellington Street fall victim to string of robberies

Send this page to someone via email

A number of businesses in Montreal’s Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood have fallen victim to a string of robberies.

Montreal police say close to 10 storefronts have been broken into in the past three weeks along a 400-metre stretch of Wellington Street.

The most recent occurred Tuesday when Boom J’s Cuisine was targeted.

The businesses vary from a brewery to cafes, but the method in which they were robbed is very similar, merchants say. The thieves broke in by smashing through doors and windows using bricks, grabbed cash and electronics like iPads, then left.

“They came through the back door,” said Alexandre Ouellette, owner of Mollo Café and Bakery.

While the amount of money stolen was little, Ouellette said the damages mean repair costs he did not intend to incur.

Across the street, Jeanne Chevrel, owner of Miel et Blé, said she felt like her space was violated.

“My business is like my home. It’s like someone came into my house. It’s very concerning and upsetting,” Chevrel said.

Luckily, the cafe’s cash register was empty, leaving nothing for the thief to steal but a few bites of pastries laid out from the day before.

Caught on security footage, one man can be seen looking for valuables and leaving the shop.

“This isn’t the first wave of robberies. This happened last year, too,” Ouellette said.

Ouellette said that in the past four years, between his two businesses, he has been targeted four times.

In a statement to Global News, Montreal police say they are investigating the multiple incidents. Currently, they have made no arrests and have no suspects.

As for crime in the area, police claim they have not witnessed an increase.

Despite this, Ouellette said officers should be stationed in the area — especially at night.

“I think more patrols in the area would be something very nice to have. It would be helpful to watch the businesses but also the neighbourhood,” Ouellette said.

Business owners tell Global News they have since begun upping security by installing grates and cameras in their shops.

After hours, cash and electronics are removed or locked away in a safe space and lights remain on to dissuade would-be thieves.