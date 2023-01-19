4 people taken to hospital after explosion at home in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Four people were taken to hospital after an explosion at a house in Kitchener late Wednesday, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say emergency services were dispatched to a townhouse on Elm Ridge Drive near Queen’s Boulevard after several calls were received about the explosion.

Police say an explosion occurred inside the home, causing extensive damage.

A man and woman were taken to an out-of-region hospital for treatment of serious injuries while two children were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

A Grand River Transit bus was brought in to provide shelter for those who were displaced by the explosion. Police say the Red Cross will also be providing assistance.

Police say an investigation is underway by officers, alongside Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal, and they are still working to determine the cause.