Sports

Tkachuk scores in OT as Senators beat Penguins 5-4

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted January 18, 2023 10:35 pm

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored 25 seconds into overtime, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Wednesday night.

Alex DeBrincat, Tim Stutzle, Drake Batherson and Shane Pinto also scored for Ottawa (20-21-3), which went 4 for 9 on the power play. Tkachuk also had three assists, and Cam Talbot stopped 16 shots.

Evgeni Malkin had a goal and two assists for Pittsburgh (22-15-7), and Sidney Crosby had three assists. Jason Zucker, Mark Friedman and Rickard Rakell also scored, and Casey DeSmith made 35 saves.

Tied 3-3 in the third period, the Senators scored their fourth power-play goal at 10:58 when Pinto beat DeSmith with a wrist shot.

Rakell replied with a power-play goal of his own at 12:33. It was his 16th of the season.

NHL, Hockey, National Hockey League, Ottawa Senators, Ottawa sports, Ottawa hockey, Senators, Senators hockey
© 2023 The Canadian Press

