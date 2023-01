Send this page to someone via email

Lace those skates up tight because the Nestaweya River Trail at The Forks is now fully open.

The trail measures in at just over 6 kilometres from the Churchill Drive on the Red River to the Hugo Docks on the Assiniboine River.

READ MORE: First leg of skating trail opened

The first leg of the trail was opened at the start of the month.

Last year, the trail was open for 70 days, from January 4 to March 15, which was the longest it had ever been open.

Nestaweya River Trail presented by @wpgfdn is officially open to the maximum length for this season. 🎉At just over 6km, Nestaweya River Trail extends to Churchill Drive on the Red River and Hugo on the Assiniboine River. pic.twitter.com/FFzBvylDKs — The Forks (@TheForks) January 18, 2023