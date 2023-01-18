Government funding on the way for upgrades at Musqueam Elders Centre in Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian government and the Musqueam Indian Band announced Wednesday that infrastructure at the aging Musqueam Elders Centre in Vancouver will soon be upgraded.

The building was originally built as the Expo ’86 South Korean Pavilion and has not been renovated since.

“I am pleased to be here to announce our government is investing $134,895 to help retrofit the Musqueam Elder Centre,” said Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard.

“This is a centre where I have had the privilege of visiting elders and seeing how busy a place it is and how critical it is as a nexus of support and social supports.”

The building’s windows, doors and heating are not up to recent codes.

“We have numerous community elders gatherings and a health facility is there,” Musqueam Indian Band Chief Wayne Sparrow said.

“It’s all the major infrastructure that met code in 1986 but might not meet code in 2023.”

The upgrades are expected to reduce energy consumption by 62 per cent, leading to savings that can be reallocated into the community, according to the band.

The investment is being made through Canada’s Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program, which is providing $1.5 billion over five years towards “green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades of existing public community buildings.”

At least 10 per cent of that program’s funds are being allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit and Metis communities, according to the government.

It is unclear when the construction will begin. Global News has reached out to the ministry and the band for more information regarding a timeline.