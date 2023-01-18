Alberta’s affordability payment portal opens, Lethbridge student unions ask for eligibility expansion

Send this page to someone via email

Following the provincial affordability payment online portal launch Wednesday morning, Sharon Milos has helped a steady stream of people at Lethbridge’s Nord-Bridge Seniors Centre asking questions about the program.

“I’ve had six inquiries this morning and it’s just starting,” Milos said less than two hours after the portal opened. Milos offers financial assistance as a volunteer at the centre.

Applications can be completed online or in person through a registry agent or Alberta Supports.

The province tweeted there may be some problems accessing the website and recommended that if that happens, users should refresh the page.

While some users may experience issues when accessing the website, hitting the ‘Refresh’ button often solves the issue. Support teams are actively monitoring and trouble-shooting issues in real-time. https://t.co/kenlZ1nUw9 — Alberta Government (@YourAlberta) January 18, 2023

People 65 and older with a household income lower than $180,000 and who don’t receive the Alberta Seniors Benefit can apply. Families with household incomes below $180,000 are eligible to receive $100 monthly for six months for each child under 18.

Some say the new program is leaving post-secondary students behind.

“I know that these measures that are put in place by the government of Alberta will definitely help, but unfortunately just disproportionately won’t be as supportive for post-secondary learners,” said Kairvee Bhatt, University of Lethbridge Students’ Union president.

According to the student union and association members, current economic hardships are making it difficult for students to afford both education and living expenses.

"Attaining a post-secondary education isn't just being a student and paying your tuition, but it's the rising cost of living right from your rent to your groceries each week," Bhatt said.

“At some point, there has to be some leeway or else something’s going to give,” said Niculina Jensen, vice-president of operations and finance for the Lethbridge College Students’ Association.

And the government said it’s already working on measures to help those that some feel have been left behind.

“The affordability payments are one piece of our government’s plan to make life more affordable for all Albertans,” reads a statement from advanced education minister Demetrios Nicolaides to Global News.

“We have already taken some important steps to help ease inflationary pressures our post-secondary students are facing, which includes a new investment of $15 million to create a new bursary for low-income students and an additional investment of $12 million to support more scholarships and bursaries.

“We are also exploring if there are other measures that can be implemented to help our students.”