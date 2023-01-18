Menu

Education

Commissioner recommends delaying Quebec nurse exam amid concerns over high fail rate

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 18, 2023 4:54 pm
Click to play video: 'Why did more than half of Quebec nursing students fail licensing exam?'
Why did more than half of Quebec nursing students fail licensing exam?
An investigation has been launched into why more than half of those who took a recent Quebec nursing license exam, failed it. Some nursing students say the exam didn't reflect what they had been studying in school. The order of nurses' admissions commissioner will look into the matter, after receiving 27 complaints last week. Global's Felicia Parrillo reports – Nov 15, 2022

A preliminary investigation into why more than half of candidates failed Quebec’s nurse licensing exam last fall has found “concerning elements” surrounding both the exam and student preparation.

André Gariépy, the commissioner who oversees access to professional orders, is recommending that the next date to write the exam be pushed back while the probe continues.

Read more: Half of Quebec nursing students fail September licensing exam, probe launched

The interim report released Wednesday found that just 45.4 per cent of nursing students passed the Sept. 26 licensing exam, compared to a pass rate of between 63 and 96 per cent in previous sittings.

Gariépy says nursing students have largely blamed a flawed exam, while the province’s order of nurses has suggested student preparation could have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The commissioner says that while it’s too soon to say whether the exam or the training caused the high failure rate, it’s clear students have been harmed.

Click to play video: 'Quebec health minister calls on conciliator to resolve crisis at Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital'
Quebec health minister calls on conciliator to resolve crisis at Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital

In addition to pushing back the next exam scheduled for March, he is recommending that candidates who were barred from the profession after failing for a third time in September should be allowed to try again.

