London Lightning start season Thursday night at home

The London Lightning’s 2023 season tips off Thursday night as they host the Sudbury Five.

The evening will also serve as an opportunity for players and staff to receive their championship rings after winning the NBL Canada Championship last May. A banner will also be unveiled to mark the team’s fifth championship since the inaugural season in 2011.

Thanks to a combination of being the only Canadian head coach in the league and the team having five championships, Doug Plumb says the team is lucky that it gets the “cream of the crop” of Canadians in the league.

“We put a high premium on having homegrown talent here and showcasing it,” said Plumb.

“I think it’s what fans want to see.”

The Lightning will play 30 regular season games this year, 16 at Budweiser Gardens and 14 on the road. Along with Sudbury, the other teams in the league are the KW Titans and Windsor Express.

Through a partnership with The Basketball League, the Lightning will also play games against the Newfoundland Rogues and U.S.-based teams this season.

Before setting off on a three-game road trip to Newfoundland, the Lightning will host Windsor on Saturday at Budweiser Gardens.

Plumb says the team is comprised of players with experience in the NBA, G League and EuroLeague.

“The best thing we have done so far from a front office standpoint is that we have guys here who are going to be happy for someone else’s success,” added Plumb.

Single-game tickets and information about season tickets are available online at the Lightning’s team website or through Budweiser Gardens.