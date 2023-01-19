High school students’ creative project helps Calgary animal rescue

Some young Calgarians have come up with a creative way to help an Alberta animal rescue group.
Woodworking students at Forest Lawn High School (FLHS) spent weeks making a table and matching benches.
They’re donating the furniture to be auctioned off at an upcoming fundraising event for the Fur-Ever Homes Rescue organization.
Volunteers with the group brought a few dogs for a visit to the school’s woodwork shop, using the occasion to thank the students for their help.
“It will help pay for our medical bills, our transport bills and many, many other things,” Fur-Ever’s Melisa Eye said.
Meeting the dogs brought some memorable moments for the students.
“They are amazing,” Grade 12 student Sami Ibrahim said. “They’re so cute and friendly.”
The idea for the project came from FLHS woodworking teacher Cory Melenchuk, who first helped out Fur-Ever during a 2022 trip back from Saskatchewan, by bringing along a couple of dogs coming into the group’s care.
“Bert and Ernie, cute little lovable Chihuahuas,” Melenchuk said.
Melenchuk figured the students’ woodwork project was another great way to support animals in need.
“(They used) all donated materials and we gave them a repurpose, and I think that’s where it’s fitting,” Melenchuk said.
“A lot of these dogs, they’re really looking at their second chance and their second opportunity, and that’s what we did with this material — we gave it a second opportunity to find a new home.”
Eye says it’s a good example of people coming together to help animals.
“It’s just amazing,” Eye said.
“Bert and Ernie have found an amazing home and now their legacy is able to carry this on, and we’re able to help more animals.”
The table and benches will be up for auction at a fundraising event for Fur-Ever Homes Rescue on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Festival Hall in Calgary’s Inglewood neighbourhood.
The students say they’ve really enjoyed playing a role in supporting the group.
“It’s great — I love animals, they’re so cute,” Grade 11 student Danica Tattrie said.
“I really hope they find their forever homes.”
