‘Skinniest horse I’ve ever seen’ removed from property: Alberta SPCA

A severely malnourished horse named Marvin is expected to survive after being removed from a property earlier this summer.

The Alberta SPCA said Marvin was about half the size of a similar horse his age when he came into the organization’s care on July 12.

The yearling was removed from a property in such poor condition he could barely walk. The SPCA said his circumstances were “entirely preventable.”

The SPCA said horses were allowed to breed when their owners were already struggling to care for the animals they had.

“Marvin is the skinniest horse I’ve ever seen,” Alberta SPCA peace officer Ryan Butterwick said in a news release Tuesday.

"I didn't expect him to survive, but Marvin has a strong will to live so we're giving him every chance to do that."

Marvin the horse (L) was removed from a property and brought into the care of the Alberta SPCA on July 12, 2022. Courtesy, Alberta SPCA

Marvin’s condition has since improved, but it will still be many months before the horse is well enough to be rehomed.

The SPCA said Marvin is just one example of the level of animal neglect recently seen by peace officers, who have experienced a “busy summer” responding to similar calls where animals are suffering because their owners failed to act before the situation became dire.

The number of complaints coming into the Alberta SPCA’s animal distress line have remained consistent, but the organization said the level of animal neglect and the number of animals involved in the calls is increasing.

While difficult economic times are often a factor, the SPCA said they cannot be used as an excuse to let animals suffer.

The SPCA warns animal owners to ensure there are enough homes for the animals in their care. Livestock owners should always have a six-month supply of feed on hand heading into winter.

View image in full screen Marvin the horse was removed from a property and brought into the care of the Alberta SPCA on July 12, 2022. Courtesy, Alberta SPCA

Owners who cannot properly care for animals throughout the winter and spring should reduce their numbers, the SPCA stressed.

“Once you have animals in your care, it’s your responsibility to ensure they are healthy and free from distress,” the SPCA said in its news release.

The SPCA said the costs to rehabilitate Marvin will be borne by the organization, which relies heavily on donations to stay afloat.