Longtime Guelph businessman and city councillor Bob Bell has died

Send this page to someone via email

Former Ward One Guelph city councillor Bob Bell has died.

Mayor Cam Guthrie issued a statement on Wednesday announcing the passing of the long-time businessman and cycling advocate.

Guthrie said he is gutted after hearing the news, adding flags across the city will be lowered to honour him.

He says Bell had an incredible impact in Guelph and his contributions will be felt well into the future for all residents, visitors, and businesses.

Bell served four consecutive terms on city council beginning in 2006, a total of 16 years in public service. He did not run in the 2022 municipal election.

Story continues below advertisement

Bell’s last meeting as a city councillor was on Nov. 1, the final meeting of the 2018-2022 term.

Reports say Bell died while he was out of the country.