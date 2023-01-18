Zellers to open in Cambridge as iconic Canadian chain returns in 2023

Send this page to someone via email

On Wednesday, Hudson’s Bay announced that Cambridge, Ont., will be home to one of 25 Zellers stores as the iconic chain returns to the Canadian retail scene.

The store, which will be located in the Cambridge Centre, will be one of nine locations located across Ontario.

Others will be located in Mississauga, Burlington, London, Toronto, Ottawa (2), Kingston and St. Catharines.

A release from the company did not specify a timeline as to when the new stores will open although it did note that the stores and a Zellers website will open simultaneously.

The stores are expected to be between 8,000 and 10,000 sqare feet and HBC says they will offer home decor, toys, baby, apparel and pet supplies.

Zellers was initially founded in 1931 before being acquired by HBC in 1978, operating as a discount arm of the Canadian retailing giant.

Zellers grew to around 350 locations across Canada before it began to fade from the landscape, unable to withstand the presence of rivals such as Walmart.

Zellers has been gone from the Canadian market for a decade since HBC sold many of its leases to Target. By 2013 most of the stores were gone with the last outlet store closing in the GTA in 2020.

– with files from The Canadian Press