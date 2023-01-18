Ontario integrity commissioner launches ethics probe over Greenbelt deal

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s integrity commissioner will launch an inquiry into the Ford government’s decision to open portions of the Greenbelt for development, acting on a request from the Ontario NDP to look into whether a cabinet minister violated ethics rules.

At the same time, Premier Doug Ford’s office is also hailing the new report from J. David Wake that determined there is “insufficient evidence” to investigate the premier himself on questions of whether developers were given a heads up before portions of the Greenbelt were removed in December.

In the wake of the controversial decision to remove 7,400 acres of land from the Greenbelt and convert them into housing developments, the government’s political critics submitted complaints to the integrity commissioner requesting an official probe into whether the Member’s Integrity Act was broken and whether developers who owned the land were given advance notice of the decision.

The bulk of the questions came from a Toronto Star/Narwhal investigation which found one developer bought 700 acres of Greenbelt land in September, weeks before the government announced its plan to open that property for development.

In his report to the Ontario legislature, Wake questioned the conflict of interest concerns raised by Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner and determined he didn’t have enough evidence to launch a full-scale probe.

“It is entirely possible that someone may have alerted one or more of the owners of the affected lands about the changes to the Greenbelt plan and the decision as to which lands would be selected,” Wake’s report stated. “I note that both the premier and the minister denied having done so.”

Wake added that he wasn’t presented evidence that “either the premier or the minister advanced their private interest” by approving the changes made to the Greenbelt.

Cody Welton, a deputy chief of staff to Premier Ford, slammed the complaint from the Green Party as “another baseless opposition complaint against the premier.”

Another baseless opposition complaint against the Premier has been dismissed: "I find that there is no evidence that either the premier or the minister advanced their private interest, as that term has been defined, by their approval of the changes to the Greenbelt Plan." – OICO https://t.co/Zltvhu3VVs — Cody Welton (@codymwelton) January 18, 2023

While Wake declined one request for an investigation, however, he greenlit another request to probe Housing Minister Steve Clark’s actions surrounding the Greenbelt.

Marit Stiles, the incoming leader of the NDP, filed a complaint with the commissioner about whether Clark violated conflict of interest and insider information rules “with respect to the decision to allow development on lands in the Greenbelt and Duffins Rouge Agricultural Preserve.”

“Ms. Stiles submitted an extensive affidavit which included media articles but also direct evidence,” Wake noted. “After assessing this information, I have decided to conduct an inquiry.”

The Greenbelt deals, which were finalized in December, also led to multiple complaints to the OPP which has launched a preliminary probe.

An OPP spokesperson told Global News “the review is ongoing.”