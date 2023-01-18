OPP seek suspicious person after youth was followed to school in Fergus

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP are investigating after they say a suspicious person followed a youth who was walking to school in Fergus.

Police received a call Thursday about a youth who was walking to school along St. Andrew Street East at around 8 a.m.

Police say the man was in his 40s, and with a thin build and dark green eyes. He was wearing dark clothing and dark grey sneakers, and carrying two large black garbage bags in his right hand.

The man was last seen heading south on Gartshore Street.

Police say the school was made aware of the incident.

Anyone with information can contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.