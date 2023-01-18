SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Canada to send Ukraine 200 more armoured vehicles as Anand makes surprise visit to Kyiv

By Saba Aziz Global News
Posted January 18, 2023 8:00 am
Click to play video: 'Ukraine’s calls for aid as Russia renews missile attacks'
Ukraine’s calls for aid as Russia renews missile attacks
WATCH: Ukraine's calls for aid as Russia renews missile attacks

Canada’s Defence Minister Anita Anand is in Ukraine on a surprise visit and announced Wednesday more military support to help Kyiv respond to Russia’s invasion.

Anand said Ottawa will be donating an additional 200 Canadian-made armoured vehicles worth $90 million. The vehicles are being purchased from Roshel, a company based in Mississauga, Ont.

This is part of the additional $500 million in military aid for Ukraine announced by Prime Minister Trudeau in November 2022, a government statement said.

Read more: Canada can be ‘leader’ in providing Ukraine with armoured vehicles, Anand says (Oct. 31, 2022)

On her visit to the capital, Anand also held a bilateral meeting with Ukraine’s Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov.

“During today’s productive visit to Kyiv, I met with Ukrainian officials including my friend and colleague, Minister Reznikov, to learn about Ukraine’s most pressing security needs, and to reaffirm Canada’s steadfast support,” said Anand in a statement Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

“Today’s donation of 200 armoured vehicles demonstrates our continued commitment to the security of the Ukrainian people.”

Click to play video: '39 Canadian-made armoured vehicles arrive in Europe to aid Ukraine'
39 Canadian-made armoured vehicles arrive in Europe to aid Ukraine

Anand’s visit on Wednesday came as a deadly helicopter crash killed Ukraine’s interior minister and other top officials. However, there was no immediate word on whether the crash, which was near a kindergarten, was an accident or related to the war.

Since Russia launched its offensive in February 2022, Canada has pledged more than $1 billion in military assistance to Ukraine and imposed wide-ranging sanctions on Moscow.

In recent weeks, Russia has renewed its intense attacks on Ukraine in a war that is nearing the one-year mark.

Over the weekend, Ukraine suffered its deadliest attack on civilians at one location since last spring when a Russian missile struck an apartment building in the southeastern city of Dnipro, killing at least 45 people, including six children.

Story continues below advertisement

— with files from The Canadian Press and The Associated Press

 

