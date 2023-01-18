Canada to send Ukraine 200 more armoured vehicles as Anand makes surprise visit to Kyiv

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s Defence Minister Anita Anand is in Ukraine on a surprise visit and announced Wednesday more military support to help Kyiv respond to Russia’s invasion.

Anand said Ottawa will be donating an additional 200 Canadian-made armoured vehicles worth $90 million. The vehicles are being purchased from Roshel, a company based in Mississauga, Ont.

This is part of the additional $500 million in military aid for Ukraine announced by Prime Minister Trudeau in November 2022, a government statement said.

On her visit to the capital, Anand also held a bilateral meeting with Ukraine’s Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov.

“During today’s productive visit to Kyiv, I met with Ukrainian officials including my friend and colleague, Minister Reznikov, to learn about Ukraine’s most pressing security needs, and to reaffirm Canada’s steadfast support,” said Anand in a statement Wednesday.

“Today’s donation of 200 armoured vehicles demonstrates our continued commitment to the security of the Ukrainian people.”

Anand’s visit on Wednesday came as a deadly helicopter crash killed Ukraine’s interior minister and other top officials. However, there was no immediate word on whether the crash, which was near a kindergarten, was an accident or related to the war.

Since Russia launched its offensive in February 2022, Canada has pledged more than $1 billion in military assistance to Ukraine and imposed wide-ranging sanctions on Moscow.

In recent weeks, Russia has renewed its intense attacks on Ukraine in a war that is nearing the one-year mark.

Over the weekend, Ukraine suffered its deadliest attack on civilians at one location since last spring when a Russian missile struck an apartment building in the southeastern city of Dnipro, killing at least 45 people, including six children.

— with files from The Canadian Press and The Associated Press