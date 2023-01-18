Dine Around festival serves up Okanagan restaurant deals till Feb. 9

Send this page to someone via email

The popular Dine Around festival has returned to the Okanagan where more than 70 restaurants throughout B.C.’s Interior offer fine dining at low prices.

Over the next three weeks, Okanagan residents will get their chance to choose from a special menu and a variety of restaurants.

“You can visit more than 70 in the B.C. interior and enjoy a three-course menu for $25 through to $65. We have every kind of restaurant, every type of food whether you want burgers or pizza or steak and lobster,” said Christina Ferreira, Dine Around Interior program manager.



The festival not only celebrates food, but also encourages people to stay a night at a local hotel or motel. Dine Around hopes to keep businesses busy during a quiet time of year.

“Get people out because who wants to sit at home in gloomy January, save some money because we all know we’re paying off our credit card debt from Christmas. But then restaurants are typically slower this time of year,” Ferreira said.

The three-week event helps newer businesses get exposure and one hotel manager in Kelowna said the festival goes a long way in improving its customer base.

“Our hotel opened up during a pandemic. The restaurant opened up at the same time, so it was a little difficult,” said Hyatt Place general manager Cedric Young.

“It was a good way for us to get exposure in the community and we did see quite a bit of uptake last year. It really helped the restaurant get its footing,”

While the festival helps newer businesses, it also promotes local ones.

“We have everything from chain restaurants and franchises right down to the small owner-operator,” Ferreira said.

The festival runs from Jan. 18 to Feb. 9. A list of all participating restaurants can be found on the Dine Around website.