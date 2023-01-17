Toronto man charged with possessing, accessing child pornography

A man in Toronto has been arrested and charged for possessing and accessing child pornography, police say.
Toronto police said that, on Tuesday, a search was carried out at an address in the area of Islington Avenue and Rexdale Boulevard.
Police said that 32-year-old Alexander Borondy from Toronto was arrested.
He was charged with two counts of possessing child pornography and one count of accessing it.
He was scheduled to appear in court virtually on Jan. 17.
