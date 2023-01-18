Menu

Economy

‘Not reasonable’: Sask. government wants say in challenge to port fees

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted January 18, 2023 10:24 am
A SeaBus travels across Burrard Inlet as gantry cranes tower above container ships being unloaded and loaded at port, in Vancouver, on Thursday, February 10, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
A SeaBus travels across Burrard Inlet as gantry cranes tower above container ships being unloaded and loaded at port, in Vancouver, on Thursday, February 10, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. E DD

A couple of Prairie provinces spoke up at federal court Tuesday regarding a judicial review of the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority’s new gateway infrastructure fee.

“These fees could significantly increase costs for Saskatchewan goods moving through the Port of Vancouver and diminish Canada’s overall global competitiveness,” Saskatchewan Justice Minister Bronwyn Eyre said.

Saskatchewan and Manitoba are contesting the fees, which were announced by the authority in the fall of 2022 and came into effect at the beginning of the new year.

The government of Saskatchewan says these fees can range from eight to 40 cents per tonne for things like potash and grain.

It added that companies like Viterra Canada are seeking a judicial review of those fees.

“As a landlocked province, Saskatchewan relies on a fair and competitive transportation network to get our goods across Canada and around the world,” Highways Minister Jeremy Cockrill said.

“Our producers can compete with any in the world, as long as they are treated equitably.”

Trending Now

Roughly 44 per cent of all Saskatchewan exports went through the Port of Vancouver in 2020, making up 22 per cent of the overall metric tonnage of goods that run through that port.

Eyre said it’s important to be heard on this problem, noting they’ve been hearing from exporters.

“We are arguing that these fees are not reasonable. We feel we certainly have a unique perspective to bring to this judicial review as such an export-driving province.”

She argued that provinces like Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta need more seats on the board of the port authority, saying they only have one seat.

She said these fees are much like a toll, noting that if the roles were reversed Saskatchewan would look to fairly allocate those costs.

Eyre said it’s a delicate time in the market, adding these fees will have a heavy impact, and timing should be considered.

Saskatchewan NewsSaskatchewan GovernmentFeesExportsBronwyn Eyrejudicial reviewVancouver Fraser Port Authority
