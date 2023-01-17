Menu

Canada

Thunder Bay’s police chief resigns amid suspension, misconduct charges

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 17, 2023 3:58 pm
Click to play video: 'Indigenous leaders call for dismantling of Thunder Bay Police Service'
Indigenous leaders call for dismantling of Thunder Bay Police Service
WATCH ABOVE: The Thunder Bay Police Service is coming under fire again. Shallima Maharaj has the latest. – Mar 30, 2022

Thunder Bay’s embattled police chief has resigned.

The Thunder Bay Police Board says it accepted a letter of resignation from Sylvie Hauth during a meeting on Tuesday with an effective date of Jan. 27.

Hauth was suspended last June after what the board referred to as “serious allegations” were brought forward by the Ontario Civilian Police Commission.

She was also facing three counts of alleged misconduct under the Police Services Act, with a five-day hearing set for February.

Thunder Bay police had previously announced Hauth planned to retire in June 2023.

The police service has come under intense scrutiny in recent months, with Indigenous leaders calling for the service to be disbanded altogether because of eroded trust in the community.

In a 2018 systemic review, the Office of the Independent Police Review Director found evidence of systemic racism at the Thunder Bay Police Service that was affecting investigations into the deaths of Indigenous people.

Thunder BayPolice Services ActThunder Bay PoliceThunder Bay Police ServiceOntario Civilian Police CommissionSylvie Hauththunder bay police chief
© 2023 The Canadian Press

