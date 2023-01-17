Menu

Canada

Head of ICBC moving over to BC Ferries

By Catherine Garrett Global News
Posted January 17, 2023 5:18 pm
Click to play video: 'Head of ICBC to become CEO of BC Ferries'
Head of ICBC to become CEO of BC Ferries
WATCH: Big change is happening at the top of two major B.C. corporations. Nicolas Jimenez is leaving ICBC to become the new president and CEO of BC Ferries.

A familiar face is switching from cars to boats and taking the reigns at BC Ferries as the new president and chief executive officer.

The BC Ferries Services Board has appointed Insurance Corporation of BC President and CEO Nicolas Jimenez to the role after a lengthy international executive search.

He replaces former CEO Mark Collins, who was fired over the summer amid serious staffing issues and ferry disruptions.

“Nicolas is a thoughtful, strategic leader who is committed to enhancing safety, reliability and affordability,” said BC Ferries Board Chair Joy MacPhail.

“BC Ferries is facing a series of challenges including staffing shortages, service interruptions and fleet revitalization. Nicolas Jimenez is no stranger to big challenges and I know he will bring fresh ideas, innovative solutions and a renewed focus on the customer experience.”

Vice president Jill Sharland was appointed to the role in the interim.

Jimenez, who was with ICBC for 20 years including five as CEO, takes over starting March 6.

– wth files from Richard Zussman 

