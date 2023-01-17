Aurora, Ont., man charged in connection with sexual assault investigation involving teen

See more sharing options

A 43-year-old man from Aurora, Ont., has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation involving a minor, police say.

York Regional Police said on Jan. 11, officers received a report that a 14-year-old girl had allegedly been sexually assaulted at a home in the Laruentide Avenue and Aurora Heights Drive area.

Police said “several teens” had attended the suspect’s residence to socialize.

“The victim reported she was inappropriately touched,” police alleged in a news release.

Officers said on Friday, 43-year-old Darryl Fletcher from Aurora was arrested.

He has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under 16.

Officers said he is scheduled to appear in court in February.