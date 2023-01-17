Menu

Crime

Aurora, Ont., man charged in connection with sexual assault investigation involving teen

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 17, 2023 2:59 pm
York Regional Police officer. View image in full screen
York Regional Police officer. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

A 43-year-old man from Aurora, Ont., has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation involving a minor, police say.

York Regional Police said on Jan. 11, officers received a report that a 14-year-old girl had allegedly been sexually assaulted at a home in the Laruentide Avenue and Aurora Heights Drive area.

Police said “several teens” had attended the suspect’s residence to socialize.

Read more: Case of man, woman charged with murder in OPP constable’s death put over to February

Read next: Greta Thunberg detained by German police during coal village protests

“The victim reported she was inappropriately touched,” police alleged in a news release.

Officers said on Friday, 43-year-old Darryl Fletcher from Aurora was arrested.

He has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under 16.

Officers said he is scheduled to appear in court in February.

