Canada

CHEO treating older teens again, says surge in respiratory illnesses is stabilizing

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 17, 2023 1:07 pm
A sign directing visitors to the emergency department is shown at CHEO, Friday, May 15, 2015 in Ottawa. Eastern Ontario's major pediatric hospital says it's resumed treating older teens now that a surge in respiratory illnesses is stabilizing. CHEO says it's providing emergency and inpatient care to all 16- and 17-year-olds again after diverting them to adult hospitals in the Ottawa area in November amid unprecedented pressures.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. ajw/TXB

Eastern Ontario’s major pediatric hospital says it’s resumed treating older teens now that a surge in respiratory illnesses is stabilizing.

CHEO says it’s providing emergency and inpatient care to all 16- and 17-year-olds again after diverting them to adult hospitals in the Ottawa area in November amid unprecedented pressures.

It’s the latest sign that the situation in pediatric hospitals is improving and comes as Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children is ramping up surgeries this week.

SickKids says it has seen the number of patients stabilize to volumes usually seen this time of year.

CHEO cut back on surgeries and redeployed staff in the fall to deal with heavy pressures on its intensive care unit and emergency department.

In December, it brought in two teams from the Canadian Red Cross to support hospital staff as they dealt with the surge.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

