Crime

Public inquiry ordered into jail death of illegally detained Montreal man

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted January 17, 2023 1:59 pm
Click to play video: 'Lobby group seeks public inquiry, release of video in Montreal man’s jail death'
Lobby group seeks public inquiry, release of video in Montreal man’s jail death

Quebec’s chief coroner has ordered a public inquiry into the death of Nicous D’Andre Spring last month at the Bordeaux jail, a provincial detention centre.

The 21-year-old died on Dec. 24, after being fitted with a spit hood and pepper-sprayed twice by jail guards.

Read more: Family of Montreal man killed while unlawfully jailed wants systemic racism inquiry

His detention was deemed illegal, as a judge had ordered him to be released the day before his death.

Coroner Kim Godin was tasked Tuesday with shedding light on the cause and circumstances of Spring’s death.

Read more: Quebec to investigate death of inmate who was illegally detained

In a press release, the coroner’s office noted that the role of the investigating coroner is not to determine liability but to propose possible solutions aimed at better protecting human life.

Trending Now

Dates for public hearings have yet to be announced.

Read more: Montreal prison manager suspended in addition to guard after death of illegally detained 21-year-old man

The inquiry is one of several probes looking into Spring’s illegal detention and death.

Quebec’s Public Security Ministry announced an internal audit and the jail is conducting an administrative investigation. The Sûreté du Québec has launched its own criminal investigation.

Since Spring’s death, a manager and a prison guard have been suspended.

— with files from The Canadian Press

 

