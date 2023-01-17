Public inquiry ordered into jail death of illegally detained Montreal man

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Quebec’s chief coroner has ordered a public inquiry into the death of Nicous D’Andre Spring last month at the Bordeaux jail, a provincial detention centre.

The 21-year-old died on Dec. 24, after being fitted with a spit hood and pepper-sprayed twice by jail guards.

His detention was deemed illegal, as a judge had ordered him to be released the day before his death.

Coroner Kim Godin was tasked Tuesday with shedding light on the cause and circumstances of Spring’s death.

Story continues below advertisement

In a press release, the coroner’s office noted that the role of the investigating coroner is not to determine liability but to propose possible solutions aimed at better protecting human life.

Dates for public hearings have yet to be announced.

The inquiry is one of several probes looking into Spring’s illegal detention and death.

Quebec’s Public Security Ministry announced an internal audit and the jail is conducting an administrative investigation. The Sûreté du Québec has launched its own criminal investigation.

Since Spring’s death, a manager and a prison guard have been suspended.

— with files from The Canadian Press