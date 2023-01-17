70-year-old man charged with murder amid homicide investigation at Burlington, Ont. apartment

See more sharing options

A 70-year-old man arrested after a woman was found dead in a Burlington, Ont., apartment has been charged with first-degree murder.

Halton police say the deceased was discovered Friday following a call about an unconscious female in an apartment unit on Regency Court at Prospect Street, just across the street from Burlington Centre mall.

The accused was taken into custody on the weekend and has yet to make a court appearance.

Detectives say the charges were the result of a probe into an isolated occurrence in the apartment and that no other suspects are being sought.

The investigation is ongoing and police are still seeking potential witnesses.

Anyone with information can reach out to Halton police or Crime Stoppers.