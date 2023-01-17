Menu

Crime

Police incident in North Okanagan concludes, threat to public over

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted January 17, 2023 12:17 pm
File: RCMP cruiser. View image in full screen
File: RCMP cruiser. Global News

North Okanagan Mounties say the incident that prompted them to close off a portion of the 8500-block of Clerke Road in Coldstream has been resolved.

While they’ve not offered any details on the nature of the incident, police said the risk to the community has subsided.

Const. Chris Terleski said in a press release that there will be a continued police presence at the scene as officers continue their investigation.

Early Tuesday, RCMP said officers established a perimeter around a home and asked the public to avoid the area as they “work to safely resolve the situation.”

“For safety reasons, do not share incident details (or)  police locations on social media,” RCMP asked.

Updates will be provided when available.

