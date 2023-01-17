Menu

Weather

Dense fog advisory for London-Middlesex on Tuesday

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted January 17, 2023 12:02 pm
People walk through the headlights of vehicles in the evening fog in Toronto, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. A new analysis shows Canada has been gradually closing the gap with the United States when it comes to attracting and keeping new permanent residents. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. View image in full screen
People walk through the headlights of vehicles in the evening fog in Toronto, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. A new analysis shows Canada has been gradually closing the gap with the United States when it comes to attracting and keeping new permanent residents. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

London-Middlesex is under a fog advisory for most of Tuesday, says Environment Canada.

According to the alert, dense fog is expected to continue into Tuesday afternoon, with visibility expected to slowly improve from west to east.

Weather officials warn of hazardous travel due to reduced visibility in some locations as the advisory remains in effect for the following areas:

  • London – Parkhill – Eastern Middlesex County
  • Strathroy – Komoka – Western Middlesex County

If visibility is reduced while driving, officials are asking travellers to slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

