Dense fog advisory for London-Middlesex on Tuesday

London-Middlesex is under a fog advisory for most of Tuesday, says Environment Canada.

According to the alert, dense fog is expected to continue into Tuesday afternoon, with visibility expected to slowly improve from west to east.

Weather officials warn of hazardous travel due to reduced visibility in some locations as the advisory remains in effect for the following areas:

London – Parkhill – Eastern Middlesex County

Strathroy – Komoka – Western Middlesex County

If visibility is reduced while driving, officials are asking travellers to slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.