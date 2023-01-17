Dense fog advisory for London-Middlesex on Tuesday

London-Middlesex is under a fog advisory for most of Tuesday, says Environment Canada.
Read more: All Oxford County school busses cancelled Tuesday due to freezing rain
Read next: Inside an Italian mob boss’s ‘regular life.’ What authorities discovered after arrest
According to the alert, dense fog is expected to continue into Tuesday afternoon, with visibility expected to slowly improve from west to east.
Trending Now
Weather officials warn of hazardous travel due to reduced visibility in some locations as the advisory remains in effect for the following areas:
- London – Parkhill – Eastern Middlesex County
- Strathroy – Komoka – Western Middlesex County
If visibility is reduced while driving, officials are asking travellers to slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.
Comments