Crime

Police release suspect photos in break-in and theft at N.B. business

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted January 17, 2023 12:43 pm
Global News Morning New Brunswick: January 17
The online edition of 'Global News Morning' with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global New Brunswick.

RCMP in New Brunswick are searching for a suspect in a theft that happened on New Year’s Day in Tracadie.

Police said in a Tuesday release a person broke into a business on Principale Street between 12 a.m. and 1 a.m. on Jan. 1.

After breaking a window to get inside, the suspect stole various tools, car cleaning products, lottery tickets and money, according to police.

The RCMP released photos from a surveillance camera, taken during the incident.

Police release suspect photos in break-in and theft at N.B. business - image View image in full screen
New Brunswick RCMP

The person of interest is described as a man with a medium build, who was wearing a black Jack Daniels zip-up, a black ballcap, a face mask and black pants at the time of the break-in. Police believe the man may have suffered an injury to his left hand when he broke the window.

“If you recognize the individual in the photos, or if you have information that could help further the investigation, please contact the Tracadie RCMP at 506-393-3000,” read the release.

