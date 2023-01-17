Belleville police make arrest in cemetery vandalism investigation

Belleville police have made an arrest in a cemetery vandalism case dating back to November 2021.
On Jan. 13, the criminal investigations division of the Belleville Police Service arrested a 20-year-old woman from Stirling, Ont., in connection with several mischiefs at the city of Belleville cemeteries.
Read more: Napanee-area long-term care centre receives no applicants for nursing position
Read next: Recession will be ‘deeper’ than first thought, but job loss will be minimal: Deloitte
The woman was charged with three counts of mischief over $5,000.
Trending Now
The woman, who goes by a single legal name, Wild, has a Feb. 16 court date in Belleville.
KFL&A Public Health ‘not concerned yet’ over Omicron subvariant XBB1.5
Comments