Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Belleville police make arrest in cemetery vandalism investigation

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 17, 2023 10:20 am
Belleville police have arrested a 20-year-old woman in connection with cemetery vandalism from Nov. 2021.
Belleville police have arrested a 20-year-old woman in connection with cemetery vandalism from Nov. 2021. Belleville Police

Belleville police have made an arrest in a cemetery vandalism case dating back to November 2021.

On Jan. 13, the criminal investigations division of the Belleville Police Service arrested a 20-year-old woman from Stirling, Ont., in connection with several mischiefs at the city of Belleville cemeteries.

Read more: Napanee-area long-term care centre receives no applicants for nursing position

Read next: Recession will be ‘deeper’ than first thought, but job loss will be minimal: Deloitte

The woman was charged with three counts of mischief over $5,000.

Trending Now

The woman, who goes by a single legal name, Wild, has a Feb. 16 court date in Belleville.

Click to play video: 'KFL&A Public Health ‘not concerned yet’ over Omicron subvariant XBB1.5'
KFL&A Public Health ‘not concerned yet’ over Omicron subvariant XBB1.5
CrimeCourtVandalismBellevilleMischiefWildCemetery vandalism
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers