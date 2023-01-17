Belleville police make arrest in cemetery vandalism investigation

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Belleville police have made an arrest in a cemetery vandalism case dating back to November 2021.

On Jan. 13, the criminal investigations division of the Belleville Police Service arrested a 20-year-old woman from Stirling, Ont., in connection with several mischiefs at the city of Belleville cemeteries.

The woman was charged with three counts of mischief over $5,000.

The woman, who goes by a single legal name, Wild, has a Feb. 16 court date in Belleville.