Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, Jan. 17

Prairie Harm Reduction on rising overdoses in the province, lower the risk of dementia and the possibility of a federal election in 2023.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, Jan. 17, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

More resources needed to deal with addictions: Prairie Harm Reduction

Saskatchewan saw a record number overdose deaths in 2022, but there are signs the trend may be slowing.

Prairie Harm Reduction executive director Kayla DeMong shares her thoughts on what resources are needed to ensure overdose deaths start trending downward.

She also looks at the impact the organization is having in the battle against addictions.

4:13 More resources needed to deal with addictions: Prairie Harm Reduction

Lower the risk of dementia in Canada

Nearly 452,000 people over the age of 65 were living with diagnosed dementia in Canada in 2018, with nearly 85,000 people older than 65 newly diagnosed.

Those numbers are expected to rise as Canada’s population ages.

Renowned broadcaster Jay Ingram joins Chris Carr to talk about ways to lower the risk of dementia, treatments and the difference between modifiable and non-modifiable risk factors.

4:17 Lower the risk of dementia in Canada

Political expert Ken Coates looks at the possibility of a 2023 federal election

MPs will have lots to talk about when the House of Commons is back in session at the end of January.

Everything from the cost of living to gun control and health care will be on the docket and there is the possibility the NDP could end their agreement to support the Liberals.

Political expert Ken Coates tees up the upcoming session and looks at the possibility of an election in 2023.

4:15 Ken Coates looks at the possibility of a 2023 federal election

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Jan. 17

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, Jan. 17.