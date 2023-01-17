Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, Jan. 17

By David Giles Global News
Posted January 17, 2023 10:59 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, Jan. 17'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, Jan. 17
WATCH: Cloudy, but mild — Chantal Wagner with your Tuesday, Jan. 17, morning SkyTracker forecast.

Prairie Harm Reduction on rising overdoses in the province, lower the risk of dementia and the possibility of a federal election in 2023.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, Jan. 17, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

More resources needed to deal with addictions: Prairie Harm Reduction

Saskatchewan saw a record number overdose deaths in 2022, but there are signs the trend may be slowing.

Prairie Harm Reduction executive director Kayla DeMong shares her thoughts on what resources are needed to ensure overdose deaths start trending downward.

She also looks at the impact the organization is having in the battle against addictions.

Click to play video: 'More resources needed to deal with addictions: Prairie Harm Reduction'
More resources needed to deal with addictions: Prairie Harm Reduction

Lower the risk of dementia in Canada

Nearly 452,000 people over the age of 65 were living with diagnosed dementia in Canada in 2018, with nearly 85,000 people older than 65 newly diagnosed.

Story continues below advertisement

Those numbers are expected to rise as Canada’s population ages.

Renowned broadcaster Jay Ingram joins Chris Carr to talk about ways to lower the risk of dementia, treatments and the difference between modifiable and non-modifiable risk factors.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Lower the risk of dementia in Canada'
Lower the risk of dementia in Canada

Political expert Ken Coates looks at the possibility of a 2023 federal election

MPs will have lots to talk about when the House of Commons is back in session at the end of January.

Everything from the cost of living to gun control and health care will be on the docket and there is the possibility the NDP could end their agreement to support the Liberals.

Political expert Ken Coates tees up the upcoming session and looks at the possibility of an election in 2023.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Ken Coates looks at the possibility of a 2023 federal election'
Ken Coates looks at the possibility of a 2023 federal election

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Jan. 17

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Jan. 17'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Jan. 17
DementiaParliamentAddictionsOverdosesGlobal News Morning SaskatoonPrairie Harm ReductionKen CoatesJay Ingram
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers