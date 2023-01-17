Man charged with sexual assault after women answer Kijiji job ads for massage therapist

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Police say a man has been charged after posting ads online for a massage therapist and allegedly sexually assaulting two women who answered them and attended a spa.

Police said between September 2016 and December 2022, two separate women responded to job postings on Kijiji for a massage attendant position.

The ads, police allege, targeted international students and placed them at Anna’s Spa on Kingston Road in Scarborough.

Investigators said the woman were asked to immediately attend a training session.

The trainer would then be dressed in a white lab coat and stethoscope and ask to roleplay — him as the masseuse and the woman as the customer to “demonstrate techniques,” police allege.

Then, during the training session, the trainer would then allegedly sexually assault the woman, police said.

On Jan. 16, investigators said officers arrested 41-year-old Allen Jacobs from Toronto.

Jacobs is facing two counts of sexual assault.

Investigators also said they believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone to come forward.