Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged with sexual assault after women answer Kijiji job ads for massage therapist

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 17, 2023 9:27 am
Allen Jacob, 41. View image in full screen
Allen Jacob, 41. Toronto Police

Toronto Police say a man has been charged after posting ads online for a massage therapist and allegedly sexually assaulting two women who answered them and attended a spa.

Police said between September 2016 and December 2022, two separate women responded to job postings on Kijiji for a massage attendant position.

The ads, police allege, targeted international students and placed them at Anna’s Spa on Kingston Road in Scarborough.

Investigators said the woman were asked to immediately attend a training session.

Trending Now

Read more: Toronto man charged after alleged sexual assault during massage session

Read next: Co-pilot of fatal Nepal plane crash eerily lost her pilot husband in 2006 air crash

The trainer would then be dressed in a white lab coat and stethoscope and ask to roleplay — him as the masseuse and the woman as the customer to “demonstrate techniques,” police allege.

Story continues below advertisement

Then, during the training session, the trainer would then allegedly sexually assault the woman, police said.

On Jan. 16, investigators said officers arrested 41-year-old Allen Jacobs from Toronto.

Jacobs is facing two counts of sexual assault.

Investigators also said they believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone to come forward.

Toronto PoliceSexual AssaultAssaultScarboroughMassage therapistkingston roadAllen JacobsAnna's Spa
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers