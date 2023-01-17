Pedestrian dies from her injuries after being hit by light pole following Toronto crash

Toronto police say a woman has died 10 days after she was hit by a toppled light pole that had been struck by a vehicle.
The incident happened Jan. 6 at 3:17 p.m. at Yonge Street and Hillsdale Avenue West, south of Eglinton Avenue.
Police said a 2018 white freightliner delivery truck was parked in the northbound curb lane on Yonge street when it pulled away and struck a light pole.
The pole then fell and struck a pedestrian.
Read more: Light pole falls, hits woman after midtown Toronto crash: officials
Read next: Co-pilot of fatal Nepal plane crash eerily lost her pilot husband in 2006 air crash
A 71-year-old woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
On Tuesday, police said the woman passed away from her injuries 10 days later on Jan. 16.
Comments