Canada

Pedestrian dies from her injuries after being hit by light pole following Toronto crash

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 17, 2023 8:38 am
The scene of a collision in midtown Toronto on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. View image in full screen
The scene of a collision in midtown Toronto on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Global News

Toronto police say a woman has died 10 days after she was hit by a toppled light pole that had been struck by a vehicle.

The incident happened Jan. 6 at 3:17 p.m. at Yonge Street and Hillsdale Avenue West, south of Eglinton Avenue.

Police said a 2018 white freightliner delivery truck was parked in the northbound curb lane on Yonge street when it pulled away and struck a light pole.

The pole then fell and struck a pedestrian.

Read more: Light pole falls, hits woman after midtown Toronto crash: officials

A 71-year-old woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, police said the woman passed away from her injuries 10 days later on Jan. 16.

