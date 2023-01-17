Pedestrian dies from her injuries after being hit by light pole following Toronto crash

See more sharing options

Toronto police say a woman has died 10 days after she was hit by a toppled light pole that had been struck by a vehicle.

The incident happened Jan. 6 at 3:17 p.m. at Yonge Street and Hillsdale Avenue West, south of Eglinton Avenue.

Police said a 2018 white freightliner delivery truck was parked in the northbound curb lane on Yonge street when it pulled away and struck a light pole.

The pole then fell and struck a pedestrian.

A 71-year-old woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, police said the woman passed away from her injuries 10 days later on Jan. 16.