Vigil held in Kelowna, B.C. on anniversary of Kingston woman’s suspicious death

A young woman was found dead at a Kelowna, B.C., park one year ago and her family and friends still have many questions.

The body of 25-year-old Austyn Godfrey was found at the Glenmore Dog Park last year and on Monday, a candlelight vigil was held at the Kelowna courthouse to honour the young woman.

Godfrey was originally from Kingston, Ont., and had been living in western Canada for the past several years.

“I decided it was more fitting now at the courthouse because no one has been arrested and we would like justice, of course,” said vigil organizer Doreen Zyderveld-Hagel.

Kelowna RCMP deemed the death suspicious and the serious crime unit was investigating, but a year later, no arrests have yet been made, prompting her loved ones to continue seeking answers.

Zyderveld-Hagel read the story online of Godfrey’s passing and became connected with her family, more specifically her mother Michelle, as Godfrey was her only daughter.

“My emails back and forth with Michelle — it broke my heart to listen to her as she told me about her day-to-day agony,” Zyderveld-Hagel said.

“She doesn’t sleep or eat, and when she gets little bits of sleep, she wakes up crying. Her life is just horrible and there’s no getting over something like this.”

Zyderveld-Hagel held a vigil last year and was inspired to do another for the one-year anniversary.

“I have a lot of compassion for dear Austyn. She had so much potential and that was taken away from her. I just feel very bad for her that this had to happen to her and no human being deserves that,” she said.

Kelowna RCMP said in a statement to Global News that the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information can contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and refer to file 2022-3220.