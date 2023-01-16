Menu

Health

B.C. health support workers reach tentative contract agreement

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 16, 2023 7:06 pm
Thousands of health care support workers in British Columbia have a tentative agreement after a year of contract talks. The BC General Employees' Union and Health Employees Association announced the agreement Monday, saying it was reached early Sunday morning. British Columbia's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa on July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
Thousands of health-care support workers in British Columbia have a tentative contract agreement after a year of talks.

The BC General Employees’ Union and Health Employers Association announced the agreement Monday, saying it was reached early Sunday morning.

The contract covers 21,700 people who work in private homes, group homes, residential living centres, child development, mental-health centres and other programs around B.C.

The union says in a statement the deal represents substantial gains that workers had identified, such as significant wage increases, protecting workers’ benefits and greater control over working conditions.

Full details of the contract won’t be released until after the ratification vote, but the union says it’s a three-year term with general wage increases in each year, and contains a clause for low-wage redress for some workers.

The BCGEU represents about 13,000 of the workers under the contract, while representatives of other unions, including Hospital Employees, CUPE, Health Sciences Association and BC Nurses Union, were also at the negotiation table.

 

© 2023 The Canadian Press

