Rockslide west of Keremeos, B.C. closes Highway 3 in both directions to ‘heavy traffic’

A rockslide has closed part of Highway 3, just west of Keremeos, B.C.

Drive BC is reporting that the rockslide closed the road completely in both directions between Ashnola Road and 10 Avenue for several hours.

Currently, it’s closed to heavy traffic, and there’s a detour in effect.

“Highway 3 will remain closed to heavy vehicles until further notice, detour via Hwy 5A to Hwy 97c or Hwy 3a to Hwy 97, light vehicles can detour around closer through River Road, follow detour signs and obey traffic control personnel,” reads the Drive BC post.

Nav Singh, an employee at the Fas Gas that is near the slide, said traffic was completely closed for several hours though it’s moving now as alternate routes are opening.

He also said that an RV, parked at nearby Eagle RV, saw one of the sustained some damage when rocks came down the nearby mountain.

On a Keremeos Facebook page, area residents said it was the third slide in a week and they could hear it start at 6:30 a.m.

Next update will at 9 a.m. tomorrow morning after a geotechnical assessment.

More to come…