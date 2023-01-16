The Pas, Man. murder upgraded to double homicide after second victim dies in hospital

Send this page to someone via email

An incident near The Pas, Man., on the weekend is now being treated as a double homicide, RCMP say.

Police said they found two victims outside a home, both with signs of trauma, around 4 a.m. Sunday morning. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The second man, police say, also died of his injuries later that morning.

The Pas RCMP along with major crimes officers continue to investigate, and ask anyone with information to call RCMP at 204-627-6200 or submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

