Crime

The Pas, Man. murder upgraded to double homicide after second victim dies in hospital

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 16, 2023 3:02 pm
RCMP The Pas detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP The Pas detachment. Manitoba RCMP

An incident near The Pas, Man., on the weekend is now being treated as a double homicide, RCMP say.

Police said they found two victims outside a home, both with signs of trauma, around 4 a.m. Sunday morning. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The second man, police say, also died of his injuries later that morning.

The Pas RCMP along with major crimes officers continue to investigate, and ask anyone with information to call RCMP at 204-627-6200 or submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

Manitoba RCMP investigate double homicide in RM of Tache

 

