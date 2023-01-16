Manitoba man arrested after government, law enforcement threatened on social media

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP arrested a man from Russell, Man., after a report from Interpol indicated threats toward government, law enforcement, and medical officials were posted on a social media account.

RCMP identified the man, a 42-year-old previously known to police for violent conduct, and arrested him Thursday at his home in Russell, after attempts to convince him to turn himself in failed.

Police said the man resisted being taken into custody and physically fought officers. The man’s dog also bit an officer on the leg.

The man will appear in a Brandon court Monday, to face charges of uttering threats, resisting arrest, and four counts of assaulting a police officer.

