Crime

Manitoba man arrested after government, law enforcement threatened on social media

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 16, 2023 12:51 pm
RCMP Russell detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Russell detachment. Manitoba RCMP

RCMP arrested a man from Russell, Man., after a report from Interpol indicated threats toward government, law enforcement, and medical officials were posted on a social media account.

RCMP identified the man, a 42-year-old previously known to police for violent conduct, and arrested him Thursday at his home in Russell, after attempts to convince him to turn himself in failed.

Winnipeg man arrested after officers allegedly threatened online

Brendan Fraser gives emotional, tearful speech at Critics Choice Awards

Police said the man resisted being taken into custody and physically fought officers. The man’s dog also bit an officer on the leg.

The man will appear in a Brandon court Monday, to face charges of uttering threats, resisting arrest, and four counts of assaulting a police officer.

Portage teen to appear in court after alleged threats at school

 

