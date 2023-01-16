Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Black UofT student sues Toronto police over alleged assault, detention

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 16, 2023 10:22 am
Family and lawyer for 27-year-old Hasani O'Gilvie who was allegedly assaulted by Toronto police. View image in full screen
Family and lawyer for 27-year-old Hasani O'Gilvie who was allegedly assaulted by Toronto police. Global News

TORONTO — A young Black man is suing Toronto police, alleging officers threw him to the ground, pressed a knee to his neck, repeatedly shot him with a stun gun while he was restrained and wrongfully detained him, all as he pleaded that he had done nothing wrong.

A statement of claim filed in the Superior Court of Justice alleges 27-year-old Hasani O’Gilvie was assaulted by three Toronto police officers outside a North York grocery store on his way to class at the University of Toronto in August 2021.

The claim, which has yet to be tested in court, alleges O’Gilvie was released after the officers searched his bag and found identification proving what he told police.

Trending Now

O’Gilvie and his family are seeking more than $1 million in damages.

Read more: Montreal police open investigation into incident of Black man arrested after officers suspect him of stealing his own car

Read next: Vancouver Canucks fan favourite, Wayne ‘Gino’ Odjick, dies at 52

Story continues below advertisement

His lawyer and his family say the case puts a face to statistics showing that Black people in Toronto face disproportionate levels of police use of force.

The Toronto Police Service says it will not comment as the matter is before the courts, and the Toronto Police Association says the officers are not commenting as the case is before a police review tribunal.

Toronto PoliceTorontoAssaultTaserStun gunToronto Police AssociationBlack man assaulted
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers