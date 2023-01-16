Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, Jan. 16

By David Giles Global News
Posted January 16, 2023 10:10 am
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, Jan. 16
WATCH: Chantal Wagner with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Monday, Jan. 16.

Saskatoon-University MP Corey Tochor on travel woes, Sarah Richardson is headlining the Silver Spoon Dinner, and a pond hockey tournament at Elk Ridge Resort.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, Jan. 16, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Transport committee seeks answers to holiday travel chaos: Corey Tochor

There will be a lot on the agenda when MPs head back to Ottawa at the end of January.

The conversation is already alive as the transport committee is looking for answers to the holiday travel chaos that impacted flights across the country.

Saskatoon-University MP Corey Tochor explores the issue with Chris Carr along with concerns in Saskatchewan over Sunwing suspending services and cutbacks with Air Canada.

Transport committee seeks answers to travel chaos: Corey Tochor

Sarah Richardson headlines Silver Spoon Dinner in Saskatoon

Saskatoon’s premiere ladies’ night out is back this spring, bringing celebrity speakers and performers to the city.

Tickets for the Silver Spoon Dinner go on sale this week and co-chair Linda Shaw has details on this year’s headliner, HGTV’s Sarah Richardson.

She also has details on other exciting features of the night and how the event supports the community.

Sarah Richardson headlining Silver Spoon Dinner in Saskatoon

Pond hockey tournament takes to the ice at Elk Ridge Resort

Elk Ridge Resort is hosting the first-ever U-11 Pond Hockey Winter Classic on the weekend of Jan. 21.

The Saskatchewan Minor Hockey Association-sanctioned tournament is hosted by the Saskatoon Renegade Rattlers.

Renegade Rattlers manager Christina LaPointe is joined by several players to discuss how the tournament came about and the teams that are involved.

Pond hockey tournament taking to the ice at Elk Ridge Resort

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Jan. 16

Warming trend — Montana Getty has your Monday, Jan. 16, morning SkyTracker forecast.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Jan. 16
HockeyTravelGlobal News Morning SaskatoonSaskatoon UniversityPond hockeyCorey TochorSarah RichardsonElk Ridge ResortSilver Spoon DinnerSaskatoon Renegade Rattlers
