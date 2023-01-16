Menu

Crime

Belleville, Ont. man charged after disturbances at banks

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 16, 2023 9:51 am
Belleville police have arrested a man for assault and other charges. View image in full screen
Belleville police have arrested a man for assault and other charges. Belleville police / Twitter

A Belleville, Ont. man is facing several charges after trips to three different banks.

On Jan. 12, police say they were informed of disturbances at three different banks on Front Street.

According to police, the man assaulted a bank staff member and refused to leave the building.

He was located by police and arrested.

Dwayne Redcliffe, 56, is facing two counts of assault, three counts of mischief, and one count of breach of a probation order. Redcliffe was held in custody.

