Belleville, Ont. man charged after disturbances at banks

A Belleville, Ont. man is facing several charges after trips to three different banks.
On Jan. 12, police say they were informed of disturbances at three different banks on Front Street.
According to police, the man assaulted a bank staff member and refused to leave the building.
He was located by police and arrested.
Dwayne Redcliffe, 56, is facing two counts of assault, three counts of mischief, and one count of breach of a probation order. Redcliffe was held in custody.
