Woman hospitalized after Southdale vehicle-train crash, Winnipeg police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 16, 2023 9:18 am
Police at the scene of a train crash Sunday. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of a train crash Sunday. Arsalan Saeed / Global News

A 38-year-old woman is in unstable condition after a crash between a train and a vehicle Sunday afternoon in the Southdale neighbourhood.

Winnipeg police say emergency responders were called to Beaverhill Boulevard and Abbington Road around 2 p.m.

It took about four hours for the train to be moved, police said, which caused major traffic disruptions in the area, but the roads have since been cleared.

Global News has reached out to the Canadian Pacific Railway’s police service for more information.

