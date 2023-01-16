All New Brunswick schools closed Monday after heavy winter storm

Send this page to someone via email

All schools in New Brunswick are closed on Monday after a heavy winter storm descended on the province over the weekend, and freezing rain is expected to continue.

The four Anglophone School Districts and three Francophone School Districts announced early in the morning schools would shut down for the day “due to weather conditions.”

Environment Canada has placed the entire province under warnings for freezing rain, except parts of the Fundy coast which are expected to see heavy rainfall.

The majority of the province, however, is forecasted to get a prolonged period of ice pellets and freezing rain Monday.

The weather agency said precipitation will taper off Tuesday morning, but “there is a risk of significant ice buildup in some areas before this changeover.”

The warning said highways, roads and walkways will become icy and “extremely hazardous.”

“Beware of branches or electrical wires that could break under the weight of ice,” it read.

At one point early Monday morning, more than 11,000 NB Power customers were without electricity, most of them in Moncton and Shediac areas.

Kent County and other areas along the Fund coast and southeastern New Brunswick could see up to 30 millimetres of rainfall before Monday evening.

Environment Canada warns the frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb rainfall, so drivers should be prepared for the conditions.

“If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance,” the agency advised. “Be prepared for winter conditions at higher elevations.”

— With files from The Canadian Press.